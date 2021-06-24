TA Express Expands in Pennsylvania

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express network, is growing in the Mid-Atlantic with the opening of TA Express in Ronks, Pa. The unit is located in the heart of Lancaster County’s Amish Country, an area visited by thousands of tourists annually with a variety of attractions including covered bridges, hiking trails, restaurants and art galleries.

The new TA Express is a franchised site, formerly known as Lancaster Travel Plaza, offering fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for tourists and professional drivers. TA Express Ronks offers travelers and professional drivers a host of amenities including:

* TA’s UltraONE loyalty program and other highly regarded services. Amenities include:

* Subway and Champs Chicken foodservice

* A c-store with coffee, snacks and merchandise

* Six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes

* Four gasoline fueling lanes

* Thirty truck parking spaces

* Twelve car parking spaces

* Two private showers

* Laundry facilities

This is the first TA Express to open in Pennsylvania and increases TA’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 274, including 41 franchised locations.

“We anticipate more traffic in our travel centers as families start to take road trips again after the long pandemic,” said Dave Raco, vice president of franchising. “The TA Express in Ronks is strategically located in a place where our services are needed; it offers a quick, clean and convenient option for all travelers as they visit Lancaster County and drive along this popular route.”

Network growth is a key component of TA’s transformation and TA is focused on franchising to expand its footprint, Raco said. TA currently operates in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express. TA also operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.