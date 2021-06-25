Hershey Completes Acquisition of Lily’s Confectionery

The Hershey Co., announced the completion of its acquisition of Lily’s, the high-growth maker of low-sugar, better-for-you (BFY) confectionery products, for a purchase price of $425 million.

“Lily’s is a great addition to Hershey’s growing portfolio of better-for-you snacking brands, and we are excited to add this high-growth, leading BFY brand and to get to work with its talented and innovative team,” said Chuck Raup, president U.S., Hershey. “Lily’s popular low-sugar products are a great strategic fit with our multi-pronged better-for-you snacking strategy and will perfectly complement our existing iconic Hershey’s BFY offerings.”

Lily’s mission is to offer consumers a range of great tasting, low sugar treats. Launched with four chocolate-style bars nationally in Whole Foods Market, today the expanded line of bars, baking chips and other confections can be found across the country at key retailers.