Oregon Drivers Can Now Fuel Up With E15

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed HB 3051, clarifying the ability of retailers to sell 15% ethanol blended fuel (E15) in the state. Oregon is the 48th state to approve E15.

“We applaud the state of Oregon and Gov. Brown on clarifying that E15 is approved for sale and giving drivers across the state access to a more affordable, better for the environment option at the pump,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “Oregon’s approval of E15 comes just weeks after recent news from neighboring Nevada, who enacted legislation to approve E15. We look forward to working with West Coast retailers to offer drivers an engine smart, earth-kind fuel.”

Currently, E15 — marketed to consumers as Unleaded 88 — is offered at more than 2,440 retail sites in 30 states and 230 terminals. Consumers have driven over 21 billion miles on E15 to date and can find a station near them online by visiting GetBiofuel.com.

