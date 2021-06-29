Refuel Partners with SMG

South Carolina retailer looks to increase loyalty and fuel growth through new customer experience partnership.

Refuel, operator of 130 stores in the Southeast, has partnered with Service Management Group (SMG) to grow its customer programs and increasing consumer loyalty.

To measure the customer experience across its growing network of stores, Refuel is capturing location-level customer feedback. The feedback data is available in the smg360® platform in real time, providing Refuel with key program and store-level metrics, role-based reporting, strategic areas for focus and a host of advanced analytics capabilities.

“In the midst of our growth, we recognize the importance of listening to our customers and leveraging the strengths of our stores to consistently improve the guest experience,” said Refuel Senior Vice President of Operations Luis Rodriguez. “As we evaluated customer experience vendors, SMG’s unique partnership model combined with its convenience store experience and program scalability were a few of the key differentiators.”

In combination with SMG’s hands-on professional services, the robust platform will help the brand act on insights that advance the customer experience and drive business outcomes.

Founded in 2010 by Mark Jordan, Refuel retooled its strategy in 2016 to focus on acquisition-based growth. In execution of this vision, the brand later established a private equity partnership that has allowed it to add 125 stores in just two years while expanding its footprint to five states.