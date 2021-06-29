Why Should I Add a Beer Cave to My C-Store?

Convenience stores that are serious about growing beer sales often opt to add a beer cave. Beer caves bring a number of benefits that can help drive sales in the alcoholic beverage category.

Better Selection

A beer cave can help position your store as a destination for beer. For one, a beer cave allows more space for a wider selection of beers, and with more space you can stock up, ensuring you’re likely to be in-stock on customers’ favorite brews. What’s more, a beer cave offers space for larger pack sizes. Room for more merchandise means you can also offer more limited-time-only flavors, such as seasonal varieties and popular craft beers. When customers know they can get their favorite beers and possibly discover something new, they’re going to seek out your store over the competition when shopping for beer.

Attention Getting

Even if customers didn’t originally stop by your store for beer, they might be more likely to impulse buy a six-pack, if you have a beer cave. That’s because a beer cave’s bright lights and colorful graphics are attention getting. As the beer cave draws their attention, customers might step inside and pick up an alcoholic beverage on their way out.

It’s Cold

Customers know that convenience stores with beer caves are going to have cold beer. You don’t need to stock excess beer inventory in the back room because you have the space to put those extra cases on the beer cave shelves.

Beyond Beer

And, your beer cave can display much more than just traditional beer. From champagne to large packs of hard seltzer to ready-to-drink cocktails, many convenience stores take advantage of the space a beer cave offers to display popular alcoholic beverages beyond beer. This puts you top of mind for customers looking to purchase alcoholic beverages on their way to a summer barbecue or other social event.

Bottom Line

Offering an attention getting beer cave, that offers space for more stock, an increased alcoholic beverage selection that includes limited-time-offers and seasonal beers, plus always cold product, is a recipe for growing alcoholic beverage sales. And remember, those shoppers are likely to pick up additional products from your c-store on the way to the checkout.