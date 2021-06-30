Local GPM Sponsors Friendship Circle of Virginia Event

Local Richmond event brings people together for day of Walk N’ Roll to benefit community’s members with disabilities and families for fun, food and friendship.

ARKO Corp. subsidiary and c-store chain GPM Investments helped raise $23,326 for Richmond, Va.-area nonprofit Friendship Circle of Virginia’s inaugural Walk N’ Roll event, which took place June 20.

Over 250 people participated in the event, which encouraged participants to walk, roll, scooter or skate to raise money for the Friendship Circle of Virginia. GPM supported the event through sponsorship and by providing fas mart Fuel Up stations around the course, as well as a petting zoo, pony rides, snow cones, cotton candy, swag bags and more.

Friendship Circle of Virginia aims to create an inclusive community by facilitating friendships and social opportunities for people with and without disabilities to connect through meaningful social experiences at home and throughout the community.

“We truly enjoy working with organizations in our community,” said GPM Investments Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Michael Bloom. “We’re proud to have been an event sponsor for the inaugural Walk N’ Roll event and help support local nonprofits in Richmond and we look forward to more opportunities to partner in the future.”

In thanking sponsors for their support, Friendship Circle of Virginia Director Dr. Sarah Kranz-Ciment called the event magical and praised all of the new participants who came out to help the cause.

“There were so many new community members, new families and new faces,” said Kranz-Ciment. “We’re overjoyed to finally be together again face to face. Everyone was raving about the event, including GPM’s Fuel Up stations, and the turnout was almost double what was expected!”

A wholly-owned subsidiary of the ARKO Corp. family of community brands, GPM Investments is based in Richmond, Va., and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington D.C. GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.