Vitamin Energy Elevates Sales Exec Meguiar to CEO

Risé Meguiar brings extensive experience from decades of work in bringing consumer goods to a variety of retail channels, plans to expand company’s retail presence.

Vitamin Energy has promoted Risé Meguiar from its president of sales to the position of chief executive officer of the company.

“We are thrilled to announce Risé as the CEO of Vitamin Energy,” said Vitamin Energy Communications Director Molly Jacobson. “She brings with her 20 years of highly successful leadership experience growing companies to extraordinary heights. With Risé’s direction, we are confident that Vitamin Energy will breathe new life into the market.”

In her new role as CEO, Meguiar will continue spearheading efforts to expand Vitamin Energy’s retail presence with a goal of making the company a very successful, prominent brand in the energy shot category.

“I am excited to be offered, and accept, this new challenge with Vitamin Energy,” said Meguiar. “Since coming on board in February 2021, I have been very involved in all aspects of sales strategies, and with our sales team’s hard work, we continue to gain new distribution in the energy shot category online and at retail.”

Meguiar praised Vitamin Energy’s innovation and functionality in attracting new customers to the category, which she said is helping the category grow overall. “We are giving this category a much-needed shot in the arm – no pun intended,” she said.

Meguiar spent 19 years at Living Essentials/5-Hour ENERGY, having risen there to president of sales. She has an extensive background in consumer product sales management in all classes of trade. Meguiar managed sales of all Living Essentials products to all classes of trade to maximize advantages in volume, market share and profit. Responsibilities included introduction of all new and existing Living Essential products in drug, mass, grocery, c-stores and special market classes of trade.

Meguiar’s previous experience includes serving as national account manager for Specialty Brands, a division of Burns Philp, and regional manager for Farley Candy Co.

Vitamin Energy currently offers product to fit every lifestyle: IMMUNE+, FOCUS+, B12 14,000%, WORKOUT+, MOOD+, IMMUNE+ Cocktail and VITAMIN D+.