M&M’S is introducing a new, festive flavor for the upcoming holiday season: M&M’S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs. Created exclusively for the 2021 holiday season, the limited-edition M&M’S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs is the perfect balance of salty and sweet, combining a rich, white chocolate shell with a crunchy, pretzel-filled center that delivers big on holiday cheer. The latest M&M’S innovation will become available nationwide starting September 2021.

