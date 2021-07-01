ACE Hosting Info Call on E15 Conversion, Refiner Complaints

American Coalition for Ethanol hopes to educate media and the public about biofuel blending processes, dispel myths around Renewable Fuel Standard compliance.

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) will host a press call via Zoom on Wednesday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time with ACE Senior Vice President and Director of Market Development Ron Lamberty to breakdown two important, timely topics.

First, Lamberty will address refiners’ complaints about their “cost” of complying with the Renewable Fuel Standard. Recent reports indicate refiners are once again seeking relief from the Biden administration from their biofuel blending obligations due to high RIN prices.

The call will inform media on what’s being misrepresented in these assertions with a discussion on how RINs and actual physical blending of ethanol work as compared to refiners’ RFS compliance cost claims, and the association between RINs and the price of gasoline.

Second, Lamberty will share the real cost of E15 conversion with factual studies and resources, including a brief demo of ACE’s Flex Check E15 equipment compatibility tool for fuel retailers, which the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) referenced in its E15 labeling and underground storage tank (UST) proposed rule and recently published on its website as a resource.

Media will gain insight into the motivation behind the grossly overestimated costs being associated with E15 adoption, which are being more heavily propagated in light of E15’s continued market growth and EPA likely to finalize its changes to E15 labeling and UST compatibility in the coming months.

Join ACE on this timely call to prepare for the important announcements coming over the summer months with the potential to impact the ethanol industry. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Contact Katie Muckenhirn at [email protected] or (605) 306-6107 to RSVP or if you have any questions. Please RSVP by noon CDT, July 6. Zoom meeting information will be provided after you RSVP.