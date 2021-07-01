Rutter’s Goes Red, Spiked, and Blue for July

Rutter’s is ready to celebrate America’s birthday, with Red, Spiked and Blue Slushies.

Continuing its partnership with the Steel Reserve brand, Rutter’s is adding Fruit Punch to their Spiked Slushies flavor line-up this July. The Spiked Fruit Punch and Spiked Blue Razz are the perfect adult treat during those warm summer days. Both flavors are available in 20-ounce individual cups, as well as 64- and 128-ounce Party Bags.

“At Rutter’s, we’re always looking for ways to continue giving our customers the best Spiked Slushies offering,” said Sean Pfeiff, senior category manager. “We’re excited to add the Spiked Fruit Punch flavor to our current options, just in time for summer. Come out and celebrate Red, Spiked, and Blue.”

Rutter’s added Spiked Slushies to their Adult Beverage menu in 2019, and was the first convenience store chain in Pennsylvania to offer them. Customers can now get Spiked Slushies in 42 of Rutter’s locations throughout Pennsylvania. Each location will offer both the Spiked Fruit Punch and Spiked Blue Razz flavors, along with up to 14 additional flavors. With that many options, there’s something for everyone!

Adult Beverages sold at Rutter’s are only available to those 21 years of age and older with a valid ID. Please have fun and drink responsibly.

Rutter’s, a privately-held chain based in Central Pennsylvania, operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 274-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.