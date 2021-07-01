SMSB Welcomes Industry Veteran to Lead Strategic Growth and Revenue

Longtime CPG and marketing executive Blaine Ross joins the business and tech consultants from Category Management Association, will help lead company forward with plans to expand services.

Consumer packaged goods and convenience industry business and technology consultants Space Management Service Bureau (SMSB) Consulting Group this week welcomed Blaine Ross as its chief strategic growth officer. Ross will oversee business expansion for SMSB, leading the sales and marketing teams along with partnership opportunities.

Ross brings a solid history of success in associated industries. Previously, Ross held the role of president and chief revenue officer for the Category Management Association, serving the association and its members for seven years after helping establish industry standards and a global certification process for category management. He also previously held senior leadership roles with The Nielsen Co., Spectra Marketing, Proscape Technologies, Logistics Data Systems and Quaker Oats.

“This is an opportunity to introduce leading-edge technology and services that will serve the omnichannel needs of CPG companies and retailers,” said Ross. “I’m honored to be a part of SMSB, a well-respected and trusted company that constantly looks to the future.”

SMSB is a leading provider of space planning services, digital product content, technology solutions and category management/business intelligence reporting.

The addition of Ross to the leadership team comes as SMSB prepares for substantial growth from strategic priorities and revolutionary innovation. Ross will oversee business expansion by bringing omnichannel solutions to current and new SMSB clients in the CPG industry. His goal is to assist brands and retailers in transformational journeys for superior shopper experiences and gains in market share.

“We remain committed to helping our clients stay ahead of the curve,” said SMSB founder and CEO Al Lozito. “Our investment in technology, innovation, and our people are an investment for the brands we serve. We have admired Blaine’s commitment to this industry, and his experience aligns with our strategic growth plan. We are fortunate to add his caliber of expertise and knowledge to our team.”

SMSB President Jason DeRienzo explained that SMSB’s continued success is achieved by enhancing the retail process across all touchpoints.

“Our mission is to relentlessly find ways to increase value, efficiency and effectiveness while reducing costs to maximize ROI,” said DeRienzo. “Blaine fits well with our leadership team, sharing a passion for delivering the best-in-class retail solutions to the industry. His expertise within category management and expansive industry relationships will help SMSB roll out new innovative services and solutions to serve current and future client needs.”

With over three decades of experience and over 200 clients, SMSB is a trusted leader in CPG merchandise management. SMSB uses revolutionary image capture techniques to provide clients with the best quality and value within today’s timeline demands at the forefront of innovation.

SMSB’s image services cover 360-degree product images and on-demand planogram development tools. Additionally, the company provides analytics, category management expertise, and software development tailored to the needs of each client.