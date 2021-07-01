Superfruit Sparkling Water Line

As health and wellness continues to remain top-of-mind for many consumers, Sparkling Ice is launching an extension of its full-flavored, zero-sugar sparkling water line. Sparkling Ice Superfruit is a better-for-you beverage delivering B, C and D vitamins. This is the brand’s first non-alcoholic line extension that is sweetened with Stevia leaf. Available in three flavor varieties including Strawberry Dragon Fruit, Blueberry Acai and Prickly Pear Lemonade, the new line has zero sugar, is only five calories and is made with real fruit flavor and colors from natural sources.

