TA Launches Fundraising Campaign to Help Professional Drivers

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, is launching a fundraising campaign at locations nationwide to help professional drivers in need.

Starting today through Sept. 6, 2021, customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar in the travel stores and at the fuel islands.* All proceeds of the round up amount will benefit the St. Christopher’s Trucker Relief Fund (SCF), an organization helping professional drivers who may be out of work due to an illness or injury.

“TA began its support of SCF in 2010 and has since raised nearly $3 million for the organization. We are honored and humbled by the support we receive from TravelCenters of America and its generous customers,” said Donna Kennedy, Director of SCF. “Professional drivers always support each other and we are confident when they see the point-of-sale fundraiser at TA registers across the country, they will be proud to help. This campaign will have an immense impact for those in need.”

TA is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands in 44 states and Canada. TA also operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.