Wawa Annual Hoagie Day Salutes Everyday Heroes

Kickoff to July Fourth festivities also features chainwide charitable donations, free admission to National Constitution Center, Wawa Welcome America! celebration, culminating in announcement of Wawa Hero Award.

July 1 is Wawa Hoagie Day in Philadelphia and across the entire Wawa convenience store chain, with festivities honoring the service of police, fire and military members, as well as food and monetary donations to worthy causes. The day kicks off Independence Day weekend events sponsored by Wawa.

As part of its 12th year as title sponsor of Wawa Welcome America!, Wawa is celebrating our nation’s birthday with a variety of events that focus on honoring our everyday heroes in its hometown of Philadelphia and across its entire chain of more than 900 stores.

Festivities include Wawa Hoagie Day today, July 1, and the Historic Philadelphia Local Celebration.

Wawa Hoagie Day is back with an in-person event in Wawa’s hometown of Philadelphia to salute our everyday heroes! The highlight of the event will be the Four-Ton Hoagie Salute, named in honor of hometown heroes – military service men and women, firefighters and police officers.

Beginning at noon, the four-ton hoagie will be served to the crowd, free of charge inside the National Constitution Center. WMMR’s Preston Elliott, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, members of the USO, Wawa associates, and thousands of Wawa fans and hoagie lovers from around the region will also be in attendance.

Admission to the National Constitution Center is FREE all day courtesy of Wawa. During the Hoagie Day event, Wawa VP of Strategy Alex Costabile will also announce and present a $80,000 donation from The Wawa Foundation to longstanding partners at the USO in honor of their 80th anniversary of supporting programs that keep military members connected to their country and family.

This year’s Hoagie Day will also include hoagie donations to Philabundance, Police Athletic League of Philadelphia and the Veteran’s Multi-Service Center, as well as a charitable Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building competition.

The inaugural Hoagie Day was held in 1992, when the hoagie was proclaimed the “Official Sandwich of Philadelphia” by then-Mayor Ed Rendell.

Wawa Chainwide Celebrations

In addition to the local celebration in Philadelphia, all 929 Wawa stores across six states – Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida – and Washington, D.C., will each build 50 hoagies to donate to local healthcare heroes, first responders and community food banks. With the local and chainwide celebration, Wawa will donate a combined 60,000 hoagies in honor of Wawa Hoagie Day!

“Our Wawa Welcome America! Festival has always been built around activities and events that celebrate our everyday heroes, so we’re excited that this year’s Wawa Welcome America Festival will focus on so many organizations that serve our communities and our country,” said Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens. “Happy July Fourth everyone, and thanks to our everyday heroes for all you do every day.”

Wawa Foundation Hero Award

This year marks The Wawa Foundation’s sixth-annual Wawa Foundation Hero Award, an honor given to a nonprofit organization serving the Greater Philadelphia area that helps to advance local communities by assisting others and building stronger communities through preserving our independence, protecting our safety, and mentoring and inspiring our youth.

The Wawa Foundation Hero Award will be presented on July Fourth in front of Independence Hall and first announced on NBC10 right before the July Fourth televised concert. The recipient will receive a $50,000 grant and the three runners up will each receive $10,000 grants.

The four finalists are: ABC Men, The Garces Foundation, Philadelphia Police Athletic League and The Veterans Group. The winner will be chosen by public vote on The Wawa Foundation’s website.