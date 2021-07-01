There’s one problem with some of the new, upscale meat snacks: sugar. Enter THRIVE Jerky’s Zero Sugar Jerky. The secret lies in the Stevia plant. THRIVE Jerky spent three years perfecting a proprietary blend of spices and seasonings that incorporates Stevia extract. Once the team settled on a winning formula, they applied for and received USDA approval to use Stevia in meat. They are the first and only brand to be granted approval. This is great news for the new batch of mindful eaters out there looking for low carb, zero-sugar snacks.

THRIVE Jerky

www.thrivejerky.com