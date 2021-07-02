7-Eleven Going Extra Mile for Summer Sour Patch Kids Promo

Candy lovers can win $50,000 or hundreds of other prizes just for entering their guess of the mystery Sour Patch flavor through mid-August.

Sour Patch Kids and 7-Eleven are hosting a summer candy promotion that gives candy lovers a chance to win cool prizes, including a tidy sum of cash.

Mondelez International’s Sour Patch Kids brand – the top-selling candy at 7-Eleven stores – is introducing a new flavor this summer, but it’s not disclosing what it is. It’s up to their fans to guess the new “sour, then sweet” mystery flavor in the Sour Patch Kids Sweepstakes and Instant Win Game. A winning guess could be worth $50,000 or one of almost 200 other cool prizes – including a camera, tablet, mini drone and a detective pack to solve the next big case.

While the mystery flavor can be found in mixed flavor packages elsewhere, serious guessers will want to stop by 7-Eleven. The iconic retailer is the only place to score a Mystery Kids flavor-only package of Sour Patch Kids candy.

Available at participating 7-Eleven stores while supplies last, the 8-ounce sharable package of Mystery Kids Flavor has a suggested retail price of $2.89. Until June 29, detectives can enjoy two packs for $4 and maximize their chances of solving the flavor mystery.

“When the Sour Patch Kids team said they were introducing their first-ever mystery flavor, 7-Eleven immediately wanted in on the fun,” said Brooke Hodierne, 7-Eleven vice president of merchandising. “We’ve shared several successful exclusives in the past featuring everyone’s favorite sour candy, including a zombie pack, a flavor showdown between Redberry and Blue Raspberry, and the No. 1 limited-time Slurpee flavor – Sour Patch Kids Watermelon. This year, discerning taste buds become detectives … so to speak, and the flavor fans who solve the mystery could earn a sweet reward.”

The Sour Patch Kids sweepstakes and instant win contest runs through Aug.15. Details on how to enter can be found on back of specially marked packages. During the promotion, entrants can text “MYSTERY” to 89884 to obtain the promotion URL, or visit www.sourpatchkidsmystery.com and follow the links. Instructions explain how to complete the registration form and enter a guess for the mystery flavor. No purchase or text is required to enter.

Clues can be found on packages and will be posted weekly on the Sour Patch Kids’ social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.