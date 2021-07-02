CEFCO’s ‘Month of Freedom’ Celebrates Customer Loyalty

Free products and exclusive offers will continue throughout July, some for a day and others an entire week, with promotions through email, SMS and social media channels.

Temple, Texas-based CEFCO Convenience Stores is running a series of promotions during the month of July through CEFCO Rewards, its pinpad-based loyalty program. CEFCO Rewards members will have access to free products and exclusive offers all month.

Some offers will last a day and others will last a week. The exclusive deals will be communicated via email and SMS, as well as on CEFCO’s social media channels. All customers need to do is make sure their CEFCO Rewards profile is complete, activate the offer in the app or online, and enter their phone number at the register to redeem.

“We’re excited to bring even more free offers to our loyalty members and we are grateful for our vendor partners who make these offers possible, such as PepsiCo, Mars-Wrigley, Frito Lay and Unilever,” said Reagan Francis, brand manager for CEFCO. “We are looking forward to continuing to deliver value to our loyalty members and reward them for giving us their business.”

CEFCO operates more than 200 locations in six states. CEFCO Rewards launched in January 2021.