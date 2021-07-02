GPM Introduces Time-saving Checkout Impulse Racks

Multi-category racks in 500 stores help enhance customer experience by placing top-selling items near checkout, saves shoppers a return walk to fetch products they may have forgotten to put in cart.

Richmond, Va.-based convenience store chain GPM Investments, has introduced checkout impulse racks in 500 stores across the company’s family of community brands. The program allows customers to pick up an item they may have forgotten without having to re-shop the entire store.

The impulse rack includes a variety of items, including top-selling candy, gum, meat and salty snacks, health and beauty items, and personal protective equipment. The assortment is similar across all 500 stores and resets yearly to display the top-selling items across categories.

Since GPM Investments launched checkout impulse racks earlier this year, sales have grown in stores with impulse racks compared to those without. Stores were selected to participate in this program based on sales volume and store spacing, as well as the ability to accommodate the impulse rack within the checkout area.

“Having top selling items near the checkout area has resonated well with our customers,” said GPM Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Michael Bloom. “We are continuously looking for ways to provide our customers with a better shopping experience. The new checkout impulse racks allow them to grab last-minute items at their convenience.”

GPM Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp. and has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.