How to Drive Beer Cave Traffic at C-Stores

Your chain has decided to take the next step in positioning your convenience stores as a destination for beer by adding a well-lit and well-designed beer cave complete with attractive signage to draw customer attention. Now, how do you draw traffic into the beer cave?

First, ensure the beer cave is well-stocked with a wide range of options, from big packs of trendy hard seltzer to seasonal craft brews and favorite domestic beers. A range of regional and national beer options is key. Do you have a plan for a revolving door of limited-time only beers? You want to be sure that if customers stop in, they’re going to find something new and exciting in the beer cave, as well as their tried-and-true beer of choice. Ensure the beer cave is stocked neatly, so it’s easy for customers to find what they are seeking.

Knowing your customer base is key. What do your core customers like to drink? Determining the right assortment for your customers will be a big factor in your success.

Next, promote your beer cave. Social media posts can alert customers that you’ve added this new feature, and that you’ve got a new seasonal craft beer inside that they need to try. Encourage store associates to mention the new beer cave to customers and point out the location within the store, so shoppers are aware it exists. Make sure to monitor the beer cave temperature. Now that you offer beer at an ideal temperature, be sure to promote the temperature of your beer. Use indoor and outdoor signage to let customers know about your beer cave. If you are partnering with local breweries, advertise this feature, as many customers prefer to buy local beers.

Consider running a contest through social media that involves the new beer cave. If you have the option to message customers through your mobile app or loyalty program, don’t forget to alert them that they can get cold beer at your store or that you’re having a special on a seasonal craft beer.

Don’t forget to take a close look at the rest of your store. Customers are more likely to go out of their way to shop at a store that is clean, and that goes double for the restrooms. It’s important to keep the inside of the beer cave clean as well, including the glass doors. Customers should be able to peer through the door to see what’s inside. Make sure the area surrounding the beer cave is free of clutter, so customers can approach the door with ease, and that it’s clear they are welcome to step inside. Some stores go the extra mile with features such as music inside the beer cave or special flooring to make the section even more inviting. The bottom line is that having a clean store, getting the beer cave selection right and promoting the beer cave should help your c-store achieve a boost in beer sales.