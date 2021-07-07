July 2021 Issue: 2021 Chain to Watch

CStore Decisions July 2021 Digital Edition is sponsored by EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS .

FAV TRIP FORGES ITS OWN PATH

Missouri-based Fav Trip is small but 900,000 strong on social media, with plans for expansion and a focus on data-driven technology and company culture.

Kansas City, Mo.-based Fav Trip is data-driven across all aspects of the business, with a special focus on branding, social media, technology and ensuring the success of its employees. The two-store chain offers limited-edition merch drops, delivery and drive-through, and it’s currently building its first ground-up location, which will be twice the size of its other sites and feature a proprietary pizza program.

CStore Decisions is recognizing Fav Trip as a Chain to Watch for its data-driven and tech-forward approach to convenience retailing, social media strategy and employee-centric culture.