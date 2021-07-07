Study: Pandemic Has More Coffee Brewing

‘Coffee Consumption Survey’ by Tchibo reveals more home brewing, desire for variety, freshness, taste and social responsibility – supermarket is top purchase venue.

The pandemic has driven more home brewing and coffee consumption, as well as greater regard for coffee quality in taste and freshness, according to a study by Hamburg, Germany-based coffeehouse operator and retailer Tchibo.

The “Coffee Consumption Survey” examined consumers’ habits, the impacts of COVID-19 and preferences related to coffee consumption. Tchibo’s survey was conducted using Survey Monkey and asked 1,159 coffee drinkers various questions about their consumption habits. The national sample looked at adults 18 years and older who live in geographical areas that span the U.S.

According to the survey, 37% of consumers report they have been drinking more coffee per week since the pandemic, and 73% of coffee drinkers report that they have been making coffee at home more often since the start of the pandemic.

Aside from fresher taste and premium quality, the survey revealed that 66% of coffee drinkers prioritize a company’s commitment to social responsibility — including the environment and Fair-Trade practices — when selecting a coffee brand. That statistic jumped to 76% among respondents ages 18 to 29.

“It is clear that the pandemic has impacted how and where Americans are enjoying their java,” said Chris Mattina, founder and president of Rainmaker Food Solutions. “Besides sparking a new trend of making coffee from the comfort of their own home, the results underscore a shift in consumer values and importance of enjoying coffee that prioritizes taste, freshness and commitment to corporate good.”

Other notable findings include:

Coffee Spending: The study found most people (53%) spend the most amount of money on coffee at the supermarket followed by at coffee shops (33%).

Coffee Loyalists: 77% do not consider themselves creatures of habit and enjoy trying new coffee brands when purchasing from a grocery store.

Coffee Quality: Consumers noted their top reasons for choosing a new coffee brand as fresher taste (79%) and premium quality (75%). When asked about coffee preference, 81% report they are more likely to purchase ground coffee than whole beans.

“This study affirms the need for a better, fresher, more sustainable coffee experience,” added Mattina.

Tchibo, a heritage European brand founded in 1949, launched in the U.S. in fall 2020 and is available online nationwide, as well as in select Midwest retailers.

Tchibo is the roasted coffee market leader in several European countries. In addition to coffee products, Tchibo operates a wide range of non-food businesses in Europe with a large retail arm operating in more than 900 shops, 24,300 outposts at third-party retail outlets, and online stores. Tchibo has 11,450 employees worldwide, and generated revenues of over $3.6 billion in 2019.