Buc-ee’s Moving into Mississippi

The announcement comes just two months after breaking ground on its first store in Kentucky.

Buc-ee’s continues to expand into new states with plans to invest $50 million into its first-ever Mississippi store.

The 80,000 square foot business will be part of the development of 185-acres of undeveloped land in Harris County, according to WLOX News in Biloxi, Miss. The outpost continues Buc-ee’s multi-state expansion across the South, joining two recently opened locations in Florida, as well as stores in Georgia and Alabama. Buc-ee’s first travel center in South Carolina is also currently under construction, and is slated to open in 2022.

Additionally, Buc-ee’s continues to operate 38 locations in Texas, where it was founded almost four decades ago. In April, the chain broke ground on its first store in Kentucky.

The Mississippi store will employ 200 people. However, it’ll still be at least another two years before the project is completed in the Magnolia State, the news station said.

Buc-ee’s, which is a Texas-based business, has a loyal following everywhere it goes, with its unique retail offering. Stores feature everything from beaver-themed apparel and souvenirs, to a variety of beef jerky, freshly made fudge and barbecue, as well as its famous beaver nuggets.

The business has several locations in Texas but in recent years has begun expanding throughout the Southeast. The closest location to South Mississippi currently is the Buc-ee’s in Robertsdale, Ala., which can be on I-10 going towards Gulf Shores. Since it opened a few years ago, it has become a tourist destination in and of itself, with thousands of people stopping there each day, the report said.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s now operates more than 45 stores, including the world’s largest convenience store. Buc-ee’s began its multi-state expansion in 2019, and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and one in Georgia. Buc-ee’s broke ground on its first location in South Carolina in 2020 and will break ground on its first Kentucky outpost in 2021.