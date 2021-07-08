GPM Refreshing Fountain Offering in 260 Stores

In addition to cosmetic and mechanical updates, fountain assortment will be determined on a regional planogram basis according to sales data with project completion by end of summer.

Multi-state convenience store chain GPM Investments is refreshing its fountain assortment in 260 stores across its more than 3,000 locations. As part of the initiative, GPM will also update all decals across fountain valves and run diagnostics on existing fountain systems.

Using the latest IRI data, GPM will implement three new regional planograms, each reflecting customer preferences by geographical market. Officially launched last month, the project will continue to install updated fountain assortments throughout the rest of the summer.

“We’re excited to bring our customers some of the most popular and refreshing beverages this summer,” said GPM Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing Ruth Ann Lilly. “Our goal is to make sure that, when a customer walks into one of our stores, they can expect to find their favorite drink. This project is one of many initiatives to improve customer experiences in our stores, and we’re looking forward to seeing how our customers respond.”

Richmond, Va.-based GPM Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington D.C. GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.