Rutter’s Raises Starting Wage

As the labor market continues to be impacted by the government unemployment benefits, Rutter’s has announced a third increase to their starting wage, over the past 15 months, raising it to $15.00 per hour for all field employees. The Central Pennsylvania chain continues to commit to investing in their people, increasing field wages by more than $15 million annually, a 36% increase, since April 2020.

All Rutter’s Team Members will see a wage increase, with full-time team members earning over $30,000 per year. Further, Rutter’s Store Managers can earn over $110,000 per year, and Restaurant Managers over $100,000 per year, with bonus. Rutter’s also offers other great benefits, including multiple scholarship opportunities for employees, and their children, to continue their education.

“At Rutter’s, we recognize the difference our people make,” said Suzanne Cramer, Rutter’s vice president of human resources. “We’re pleased to increase our wages yet again for our hard-working field employees. These are the front-line workers that continue to keep us at the top of the industry.”

In April 2020, Rutter’s announced additional hazard pay for store employees, with Team Members earning an extra $2 per hour and Store Managers earning an extra $100 per week. At the conclusion of 2020, Rutter’s made the pay increase permanent, which totaled more than $6.5 million annually. With a second increase in May of 2021, Rutter’s added another $5 million to wages annually. In early 2021, Rutter’s was also named one of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers by Forbes. The company operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.