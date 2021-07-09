Love’s Announces 10 New Truck Care, Speedco Service Locations

A new Truck Care and nine Speedco service outlets open 24/7, Love’s looking to hire service advisers, technicians and candidates for prestigious earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship program.

Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers at 10 new Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations that are open 24/7. The locations offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as Department of Transportation (DOT) inspections, for professional drivers and fleets at affordable prices. Commercial drivers can now stop at more than 415 locations across the country for their mechanical and maintenance needs.

“We’ll continue to open new Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations where professional drivers need them most so they can get back on the road quickly and safely,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of Truck Care. “We know we’re in one of the busiest driving seasons of the year, and our team members are prepared to deliver strong and fast customer service at locations across the country.”

Love’s Truck Care and Speedco is the nation’s largest over the road preventive maintenance and total truck care network, with more than 1,500 maintenance bays and comprehensive roadside coverage in the nation.

The newest Love’s Truck Care location is at 7748 Route 53, Bath, N.Y.

The remaining nine new service locations are Speedco:

14375 Cornhusker Rd., Omaha, Neb.

3550 W. Winnemucca, Winnemucca, Nevada.

3201 N. Ameristar Dr., Kansas City, Mo.

8901 Hwy. 374, Green River, Wyo.

182 Claiborne Rd., Sandersville, Miss.

1165 Aedc Rd., Hillsboro, Tenn.

9901 Schuster Way, Etna, Ohio.

4352 State Route 225, Diamond, Ohio.

8400 County Farm Rd., Irvington, Ala.

With growth and a rejuvenated economy, Love’s is also looking for team members to join the company, including diesel technicians, service advisers, tire technicians and diesel technician apprentices for its Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations across the country.

Love’s prestigious diesel technician apprenticeship program – valued at $12,000 – allows apprentices to earn a competitive wage while working toward the designation of a diesel technician, all while taking on zero debt, which is typically associated with apprenticeship programs. Upon successful completion of the apprentice program, apprentices will receive a tool kit valued at $3,500, which is theirs to keep after one year of employment as a diesel technician. Newly hired diesel technicians can make between $22-$32 an hour, plus commission after achieving certain sales milestones.

Interested candidates can visit https://jobs.loves.com/ for more information and to apply.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores travel stop network operates more than 560 locations in 41 states. The company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 32,000 people.