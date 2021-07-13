Limited-Release Belgian Blond Ale

BBL Inc. of Frederick, Md., announced that Brouwerij L. Huyghe’s limited release, Deliria, a Belgian blond ale, has arrived in the U.S. and is shipping throughout their nationwide network of distribution partners. Deliria is the first Delirium beer to be offered in a 330-milliliter can format. The undeniable popularity of cans in the U.S. market made Deliria a natural choice to enter the range of Delirium beers already available to American beer lovers in cans. Delirium Tremens, Red and Nocturnum are all offered in 500-milliliter cans.

BBL Inc.

www.bblusa.com