Pea-Based Tortilla Chips

PeaTos continues to shake up traditional snacking with the launch of three new crunchy tortilla style chips: Nacho Cheese, Zesty Ranch and a vegan Fiery Nacho. PeaTos first reinvented the traditional corn-based classics with peas and clean ingredients —offering a new twist on old formulas that includes four grams of protein and three grams of fiber per serving. New PeaTos Crunchy Chips speak to an increasingly important consumer expectation that snacks be delicious and nutritious.

PeaTos is changing consumers’ expectations about chips, offering significant nutritional value and uncompromising taste with peas as a key ingredient. Consumers can have that “junk food” taste and the nutrition they seek for a balanced lifestyle.

PeaTos

www.peatos.com