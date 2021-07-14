7-Eleven Is Sending a Slurpee to Space

Customers will choose their favorite flavor to make the trip — and super fans have the chance to win a commemorative cup that has traveled to space and back.

This August, 7-Eleven is sending a Slurpee on a private space flight commissioned by the retailer to celebrate its 94th birthday.

“We’re celebrating all things summer, Slurpee drinks and skateboarding during Brainfreeze SZN at 7-Eleven. Some would say we’re reaching for the stars,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “In the spirit of Taking it to Eleven for our birthday month, we’re delivering our beloved Slurpee to space and bringing our customers along for the journey — after all, what is more far out than outer space?”

Slurpee drinks will depart Earth from a 7-Eleven store in Michigan, the Slurpee capital of the U.S. (aka the state that consumes the most Slurpee drinks) in August for the journey high above Earth’s atmosphere.

The fan-favorite Slurpee flavor will be blasting off in an exclusive, commemorative cup created for the occasion, and a commemorative mural will be commissioned at the launch location.

So, which Slurpee flavor will best represent 7-Eleven and earthlings on this one-of-a-kind space mission? 7-Eleven will add up the totals of all the Slurpee flavors ordered by customers through the end of July via 7-Eleven Delivery in the 7-Eleven app, and the most popular choice will fill the cups that go into space.

Only a very few exclusive commemorative Slurpee cups depicting the galaxy will make the trip. With each 7-Eleven Delivery order through the month of July, customers have a chance to win one of the exclusive cups as a “Slurpee in Space” memento after they land back on earth.

Because this once-in-a-lifetime Slurpee launch into space is a continuation of 7-Eleven’s 94th birthday celebration, it’s only fitting to share a reminder of the delivery deals the convenience store retailer is offering in July. With delivery through the 7-Eleven app, customers can snag a large pizza and 16 boneless wings for just $10, or any grill item for $1. And small Slurpee drinks are available in a ‘stay cold’ cup for $1.

7-Eleven beverages, snacks and more can be ordered online and delivered at home or even at a local meet-up, park or beach via 7-Eleven Delivery on the 7-Eleven app. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older. Offered in over 1,300 U.S. cities, 7-Eleven Delivery offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less. The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7-Eleven Inc. operates Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.