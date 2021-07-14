TXB to Celebrate Frontline Heroes on 24/7 Day

To celebrate 24/7 Day on July 24, Spicewood, Texas-based Texas Born (TXB) is honoring the first responders, medical personnel and Red Cross volunteers that work around the clock to serve communities in Texas and Oklahoma, in partnership with the NACS Foundation.

This celebration is part of a nationwide initiative to give back to those working 24/7, and TXB will be supporting by:

Offering a free bag of TXB jerky and a free TXB one liter premium electrolyte water to doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers, sheriffs, highway patrol, fire, border patrol, 911 dispatchers, and American Red Cross volunteers in uniform or with a badge on July 24

Encouraging community members to take part by sharing real stories and appreciation for hometown heroes on social media using the hashtag #WeHeartHeroes

“Especially over this past year, first responders, medical personnel and volunteers go above and beyond to keep our communities safe and healthy, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their service,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. “As one of many TXB community initiatives, we are honored to continue our part in 24/7 Day, and this year’s offerings to these incredible individuals is the least we can do to say thank you.”

This annual celebration raises awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the American Red Cross and spotlights the convenience store industry’s important role in supporting hometown heroes.

“Convenience stores are often seen as the first supporters to first responders, serving as the only locations that remain open in a crisis to ensure fuel, food and other necessities are available for emergency workers and customers as they return to normalcy,” said Stephanie Sikorski, executive director at the NACS Foundation. “That’s why the NACS Foundation honors first responders and is committed to amplifying our industry’s reach and impact of its charitable efforts in the communities they serve 24/7.”

