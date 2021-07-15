Hatco Promotes Trio of Execs

Maker of foodservice warming, toasting and cooling equipment elevates Lorne Deacon to executive VP, new global marketing director duties given to Christian Yungbluth and Casey Reilley will oversee Ovention Ovens.

Milwaukee-based Hatco Corp. recently announced the promotion of three executives.

Lorne Deacon has been promoted to the position of executive vice president; Christian Yungbluth, P.E., has been promoted to the position of director of global marketing; and Casey Reilley has been promoted to director at Ovention Ovens, a Hatco brand focused on industry-leading countertop ventless and auto-load/unload technology solutions.

Deacon will continue to oversee Ovention and marketing, and take on oversight responsibility for all of the Hatco and Ovention manufacturing operations. He joined Hatco in 2018 as director of global marketing and product development and was promoted to vice president of global marketing in 2019.

“Lorne is a genuine team player with great knowledge and relationships throughout the industry,” said Hatco President Dave Rolston. “We expect that he’ll bring the same strength of character and leadership to his new role and continue Hatco’s success.”

Deacon joined the foodservice equipment industry in 2013 from the banking and financial sector, and was most recently with The Middleby Corp. as VP of sales for the Star brands. He has a degree in business marketing from Western Michigan University.

Reilley will have responsibility for all aspects of the Ovention business. He joined Ovention in 2016 as an embedded systems engineer and has been leading the Ovention engineering team for nearly three years.

“In addition to his leadership skills, Casey has a deep knowledge of circuit design, microprocessors, and software development, which has contributed to the ongoing success of Ovention Ovens,” said Deacon.

Prior to joining Ovention Ovens, Reilley was a senior design engineer at Macromatic Industrial Controls. He has a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a master of engineering management the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Yungbluth will direct Hatco business analysis and product research to enhance brand market strategies. He joined Hatco earlier this year as the director of business development for Ovention Ovens.

“Christian comes to this new role with a deep knowledge of the industry and extensive background with several of the best-known brands in the market,” Deacon said. “He has a track record of success and the skills to move Hatco forward quickly and effectively.”

Yungbluth has been in the foodservice equipment industry for 16 years and held various roles at ITW Food Equipment Group and The Middleby Corp., where he served as group vice president of business & product development. He has a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Buffalo, an MBA from East Carolina University, and holds several patents within and outside the industry.

