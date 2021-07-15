Rutter’s to Give Away Free Meals for Frontline Workers

The Pennsylvania chain will join forces with its suppliers to show appreciation for store employees on July 24th.

Rutter’s has teamed up with their top supplier-partners again in 2021 to support the company’s “Feeding the Frontline” initiative. On July 24th, Rutter’s, along with Hershey, Hormel, Martin’s Snacks, and PepsiCo, will show their appreciation for local frontline workers by giving away free meals, in conjunction with NACS 24/7 day.

The free meal will consist of a grab & go sandwich or wrap, a bag of Martin’s chips, a regular sized fountain drink, and a standard size Reese’s or Hershey’s candy bar. This offer will be available at all Rutter’s locations for First Responders in uniform and Rutter’s Team Members, as well as American Red Cross Volunteers, Class A CDL drivers, medical, and active-duty military with ID.

“Rutter’s is extremely excited to bring back Feeding the Frontline for the second year in a row,” said Chris Hartman, Rutter’s director of advertising. “We’re proud to continue our support of the frontline workers in our communities and we want to thank our great partners for their collaboration in 2021!”

Rutter’s is heavily involved in giving back to the communities in which they serve. In conjunction with Rutter’s Children’s Charities, over $800,000 in charitable donations were made in 2020. Throughout the year, the company and charity hold several fundraising events and programs, as a way for Rutter’s employees, suppliers, and customers to support their communities. Annual fundraising events include: Rutter’s Children’s Charities Golf Outing, Rutter’s Rewards Schools and Rutter’s Charity Cannister Program.

Privately-held Rutter’s operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 274-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.