ADD Announces Retirement of Software Specialist Lounsbury

Company valued the former c-store operator for his insight into client needs, customers trusted his knowledge of their industry and how products delivered real-world benefits.

Software solutions supplier to the convenience store and energy distribution industries Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) announced recently that Software Application Specialist Gregg Lounsbury retired after 20 years with the company.

Lounsbury joined ADD Systems in 2000 as a former client. Within the first few months, he immersed himself in ADD products and proved to be a major asset to the company.

As a former user of the software, his voice carried weight with customers. There was instant trust and mutual respect when Gregg was on site. His previous hands-on experience in all aspects of the industry – including delivering products, performing as a service technician and running a convenience store chain with eight shops – allowed him to give clients and prospects real-world insight on how the software would benefit their companies.

Within ADD, Lounsbury became a non-official QA person, providing feedback on new versions and suggestions for future cutting-edge enhancements based on his previous experience in the field.

“I will miss his skills and his knowledge, of course,” said ADD Systems Vice President of Sales John Coyle, “but it’s his confidence, belief in ADD and friendship I will miss the most. I am very excited for Gregg and his wife to get the chance to travel the country and spend time with their family. He always put ADD Systems first when he was on the team and now he gets to put himself and his family first. It’s well deserved.”