Love’s Celebrating National Hot Dog Day With Giveaways

Travel stop operator treating users of the Love’s Connect app to free hot dog or roller grill item along with a half-priced beverage on Hot Dog Day, July 21.

Oklahoma City-based Love’s Travel Stops is celebrating National Hot Dog Day on July 21 by giving away free hot dogs and half-priced drinks through the Love’s Connect app.

“Summer and hot dogs go together perfectly,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love’s, “and we couldn’t be more excited to reward our customers with these free treats. We know our customers love National Hot Dog Day, so we’re chomping at the bun to get started.”

Love’s and Schwab Meat Co. have partnered to give customers the deal at 525 participating locations in 41 states. Customers can access the barcode for the free hot dog or roller grill item and drink discount on the Love’s Connect app on July 21.

Love’s roller grill items include Schwab’s Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites, egg rolls and more. A full selection of complimentary toppings is also available. The drink discount is redeemable for any drink, including Love’s branded water, fountain drinks, fresh coffee or bottled drinks. The deal does not include alcohol.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the family-owned and operated Love’s Travel Stops offers more than 560 locations in 41 states, employing more than 32,000 people.

Love’s has over 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.