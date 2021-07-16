Mini Sprinkled Iced Brownies

Expanding its line of perfectly sized and individually wrapped desserts, Entenmann’s Minis introduces new Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies to its portfolio. Featuring a fudgy consistency, layer of chocolate icing and, of course, colorful sprinkles, the brownies are perfect to enjoy as a dessert or for snacking on-the-go. The new product is the latest addition to the Entenmann’s Minis product lineup, which consists of a variety of baked goods, including doughnuts, crumb cake, apple pie and more.

