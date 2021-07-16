Spinx Golf Event Raises Money for Local Charities

Greenville, S.C.-based The Spinx Co. donated $78,000 across four local charities with proceeds from its Spinx Charity Classic golf tournament, held in May at Greenville Country Club, with more than 250 participants.

Representatives from the four local charities – American Red Cross, Safe Harbor, Loaves and Fishes, and the Greenville Free Medical Clinic – were invited to enjoy “Spinx Day” on Thursday, July 8, at the Greenville Drive baseball game, where the ceremonial check was presented.

“It was an honor to provide this money to our beneficiaries this year, especially after such a difficult 2020,” said Spinx Chairman and founder Stewart Spinks. “I am so proud of our team, vendors and partners for their charitable contributions, and I look forward to an exciting tournament again next year to continue to provide for those in need within our community.”

Spinx chose beneficiaries that are aligned with its corporate charitable mission: “Spinx & Kids: Mind, Body, Spirit. Growing healthy kids where we live, work and play.”

Founded in 1972 in Greenville, The Spinx Co. operates 82 convenience retail stores throughout South Carolina, employing approximately 1,500 people.