Cliff’s Local Market Opens New Hartford Rebuild

Grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony set for July 28 for 24/7 store with larger footprint, expanded food menu, more seating.

After undergoing a complete rebuild and growing into the adjacent property, the New Hartford Cliff’s Local Market and the New Hartford Chamber of Commerce will celebrate with a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 28, at 10 a.m.

The store, which officially reopened at 4 a.m. on July 20, offers an expanded food menu with quality hot and ready pizza, fresh made to order subs, salads, melts, and wraps, as well as a variety of other convenient and healthy options.

The new store is open 24/7 and will also feature Utica Roasting Coffee, cold brew coffee, a beer cave and a larger seating area.

Cliff’s will continue the previous CITGO gas program, offering fuel discounts with the use of the CITGO app and gift cards.

Regular Cliff’s customers had been without a store at the site, at 17 Genesee St., in New Hartford, for just over three months after Cliff’s closed the old store on April 12, as demolition of the old station and adjacent restaurant, as well as new construction got underway.