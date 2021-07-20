Cocktail-Flavored Candy

Inspired by some of the country’s favorite cocktails, the Jelly Belly Candy Co. jelly bean mixologists are at it again with a refreshed Cocktail Classics line featuring three new flavors and contemporary new package designs. Mimosa, Gin & Tonic and Moscow Mule join fan favorites Pomegranate Cosmo, Margarita, Mojito, Piña Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri.

Available beginning this Fall, Jelly Belly Cocktail Classics are OU Kosher certified, gluten-free, peanut free, dairy free, fat free and non-alcoholic. They will be available in 3.5-ounce grab-and-go bags, 4.5-ounce flip-top boxes and 7.5-ounce specialty gift bags featuring all eight flavors and 4.25-ounce Gift Boxes featuring Mimosa, Gin & Tonic, Moscow Mule, Pomegranate Cosmo and Margarita flavors.

Jelly Belly Candy Co.

www.jellybelly.com