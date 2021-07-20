Gopuff Enters Foodservice Category

After 20-city pilot, new Gopuff Kitchen offers made-to-order food items alongside entire selection of retail goods orders thanks to proximity to its micro-fulfillment centers.

Retail merchandise delivery service Gopuff announced it has expanded into a new category with Gopuff Kitchen, a new offering that brings made-to-order hot and fresh food to customers alongside everyday essentials.

Gopuff’s mobile kitchen facilities are within or adjacent to its micro-fulfillment centers, enabling customers to order breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night food and drink alongside any other essentials all in a single order, delivered in minutes, for a flat fee of $1.95.

“With today’s news, Gopuff is launching a completely new category and raising the bar on how technology is making our lives more convenient,” said Gopuff Senior VP of Business Daniel Folkman. “Nowhere else can you order your everyday essentials while also taking care of dinner for the family or getting a quick coffee, all from one platform.”

It’s only possible, added Folkman, through Gopuff’s unique business model that features a network of hundreds of the service’s own micro-fulfillment centers — and now, kitchens. “Today’s milestone represents a new way of thinking about the ‘instant needs’ economy and will redefine consumer expectations,” he said.

Gopuff leverages both its own recipes and ingredients from local partners to offer a mix of healthy and indulgent menu items, including hot, freshly prepared pizza, chicken tenders, salads, fresh brewed coffee and matcha, breakfast sandwiches and more for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night.

Gopuff Kitchen has already delivered hundreds of thousands of orders across more than 20 micro-fulfillment centers through its initial pilot program — including in Austin, Miami, Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Antonio and Tampa — with plans to launch additional GoPuff Kitchens across the country by the end of the year.

Gopuff Kitchen eliminates the need for customers to place multiple orders from different services, reducing the risk of delivery delays and food getting cold due to multiple stops.

Late last year, Gopuff acquired Bandit, the first app-only coffee shop in the U.S., launching the company’s fresh food offering and jump-starting Gopuff Kitchen. Bandit was founded in 2019 by Max Crowley and James Gallagher. Now, as Gopuff vice president of business expansion, Crowley is leading Gopuff’s business expansion efforts, including the Gopuff Kitchen vertical.

“We started Bandit with a focus on improving the customer experience, understanding that consumer preferences were rapidly shifting to mobile orders, especially for fresh everyday items such as coffee,” said Crowley. “Together with Gopuff, we are taking this mission to the next level and beyond by making it easier than ever to get everyday essentials alongside quality food and drinks all in less than thirty minutes.”

Local Products, Too

Gopuff has also made a major push into local products, having launched more than 1,100 local products from over 300 partners, including beloved local in-market supplier partners, like La Colombe, Au Fournil and Dizengoff in Philadelphia, and Cartel Coffee in Phoenix, as well as Bandit in Austin, among others. Some of those items are also featured in their kitchens.

Gopuff Kitchen consists of a proprietary all-electric fleet and maintains “clean cooking,” meaning no open flames, odors, propane gas or fryers, and no combustion in the cooking or climate control processes. Gopuff’s innovative modular design also allows the kitchens to adapt menus and equipment to the preferences of the communities it serves.

Gopuff currently operates more than 450 sites across North America and the UK, including more than 285 micro-fulfillment centers and 185-plus recently acquired BevMo! and Liquor Barn locations.