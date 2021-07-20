Kum & Go Expanding to Michigan Next Year

Planned pair of Grand Rapids stores will bring Des Moines-based chain to its 13th state, follows plans for entrée into Utah announced earlier this year.

Family-owned convenience retail chain Kum & Go has announced it will be entering the Michigan market with a pair of Grand Rapids area stores expected to open in 2022.

“We are excited to bring the Kum & Go brand to our 13th state,” said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. “Grand Rapids is an amazing community. Kum & Go will create quality jobs, give back to and help develop the community, and make days better for a whole new set of customers. We think Grand Rapids and Kum & Go are a great match.”

This marks the second expansion this year for the Des Moines-based company, which recently announced plans to expand to Utah. The company has a widespread presence across the Midwest and western parts of the country, with over 400 stores in eleven states.

Kum & Go stores focus on fresh food and friendly staff in a well-lit environment with upscale and uncluttered aisles. Stores feature made-to-order sandwiches, pizza, and baked goods, alongside an array of beverages, and snacks, with a wide selection of healthy options. They also carry health aids, phone accessories, and craft beers and wines.

Kum & Go has also made substantial investments in associate benefits in recent years. The company offers full-time employment opportunities with a robust benefits program that includes medical and dental coverage, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, paid time off and parental leave.

In 2010, Kum & Go became the only convenience store in the world certified under the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Volume Program with 109 buildings now holding LEED Certification. Kum & Go’s food program offers compostable silverware and straws, recyclable cups and lids, and paper or post-consumer recycled food packaging.

“Kum & Go is looking forward to entering another new state this year with this expansion into Michigan and pushing our footprint further east,” said Senior VP of Store Development Niki Mason. “We love Grand Rapids and see plenty of opportunity for growth beyond.”