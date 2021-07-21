High’s Salutes Hometown Heroes

Day of recognition and thanks to first responders helps raise awareness for American Red Cross and the commitment of convenience stores in supporting those on the front lines.

High’s is celebrating hometown heroes and joining other convenience retailers and suppliers across the country to celebrate 24/7 Day.

Held every July 24, 24/7 Day recognizes first responders, medical personnel and Red Cross volunteers who work around the clock to serve their communities. The annual event, hosted by the NACS Foundation, helps raise awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the Red Cross and spotlights the convenience store industry’s important role in supporting hometown heroes.

Convenience stores are community stores: 93% of Americans live within 10 minutes a convenience store. There are 150,000-plus convenience stores in the United States, and cumulatively, the industry serves 165 million customers per day, sells 80% of the fuel purchased in the country and donates more than $1 billion a year to charitable causes.

High’s is supporting this year’s 24/7 Day by:

Offering a free fountain or coffee beverage of any size to paramedics, EMTs, police officers, firefighters and Red Cross personnel in uniform or with badge.

Donating 10 cents of every coffee/fountain beverage sold the week of 24/7 day to the Red

Encouraging community members to take part by sharing real stories and appreciation for hometown heroes on social media using the hashtag #WeHeartHeroes.

“We look forward to partnering with NACS and the American Red Cross to support their 24/7 Day initiative each year.” said High’s Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Chivington. “It is important for us to thank the volunteers and first responders, who continuously support our business and our community.”

People are impacted by emergencies every day, including the communities that High’s serves:

On average, more than 30,000 people a day receive assistance from the Red Cross, whether they need lifesaving blood, relief after a disaster, support with the challenges of military life, skills that save lives or international humanitarian

Every Red Cross donation helps change lives, and an average of 90 cents of every dollar the Red Cross spends is invested in delivering care and comfort to those in need.

“Each day, families rely on community heroes for support during disasters and other crises,” said Don Herring, chief development officer for the American Red Cross. “That’s why we are grateful for this partnership to help ensure people don’t face emergencies alone. We hope others will join us on 24/7 Day, along with the NACS Foundation, to support this work and to thank our local heroes who help when it’s needed most.”

Stephanie Sikorski, executive director at the NACS Foundation, said the organization is proud to partner with High’s to support the American Red Cross, its volunteers and the first responders who support our communities every day.

“Convenience stores are often seen as the first supporters to first responders, serving as the only locations that remain open in a crisis to ensure fuel, food and other necessities are available for emergency workers and customers as they return to normalcy,” said Sikorski, “That’s why the NACS Foundation honors first responders and is committed to amplifying our industry’s reach and impact of its charitable efforts in the communities they serve 24/7.”

High’s currently operates 55 High’s convenience stores with a team of more than 500 talented individuals.