US Grains Council’s Global Ethanol Rep to Address ACE Conference

Grain Council’s Brian Healy will speak on increasing global use and trade of U.S. ethanol and coproducts in helping governments meet their greenhouse gas reduction goals.

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) will host Brian Healy, U.S. Grains Council’s (USGC) director of global ethanol development, at its 34th annual conference taking place Aug. 18-20, at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot, to address activity underway to increase the global use and trade of U.S. ethanol and its coproducts.

“Globally, countries are looking for ways to decarbonize their transport sectors,” Healy said. “With our global presence, we continue to demonstrate to these governments the role that ethanol has in making meaningful GHG reductions. These new policies will drive growth in ethanol markets around the world.”

ACE CEO Brian Jennings praised the work of the USGC in its global perspective and efforts to develop markets for American farmers and ethanol producers.

“While we work to overcome hurdles to increase ethanol demand domestically, we’re pleased to have USGC leadership join us to provide an export market and trade policy update and answer questions for farmers, ethanol producers, and other conference attendees about efforts to develop U.S. ethanol and coproduct markets around the world,” Jennings explained. “We appreciate our working relationship with the USGC to support the global expansion of ethanol as a low carbon transportation fuel to help countries meet climate goals.”

Healy’s general session remarks will take place the morning of Friday, Aug. 20, following a conversation among ACE staff and board leadership and Jim Pirolli, chief commercial officer with Summit Carbon Solutions, about carbon sequestration strategies that can help low carbon ethanol producers achieve significant greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions and return on investment.

The full 2021 event agenda can be accessed at ethanol.org/events/conference.