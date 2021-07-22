7-Eleven Plans Tennessee Expansion, First Store With Both Taco and Chicken Concepts

The Murfreesboro, Tenn., location will be one of many stores opening in the greater Nashville area in 2021 — five of which will have one or more on-site restaurants.

7-Eleven is debuting Tennessee’s first new-build store in the town of Murfreesboro, Tenn., south of Nashville. The new store will be the very first to feature the retailer’s two most popular restaurant concepts — the Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits — under just one roof.

Not only that, but the opening marks the expansion of the convenience retailer’s footprint in the state in a big way, and means the creation of new jobs – about 40 full- and part-time employees per location.

The Murfreesboro location will be one of many stores opening in the greater Nashville area in 2021 — five of which will have one or more on-site restaurants. While 7-Eleven operates more than 40 stores in Tennessee, seven with Laredo Taco Co. restaurants, the Murfreesboro store will house the state’s first Raise the Roost.

Laredo Taco Co. is 7-Eleven’s take on authentic Mexican food and is famous for its authentic tacos, which are served on flour tortillas made fresh every day, and its fresh salsa bar offering a wide selection of salsas and pico de gallo. Customers can find specialty tacos and meals that are not always seen in quick-serve Mexican restaurants, such as authentic barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and breakfast tacos made with fresh-cracked eggs.

Raise the Roost, meanwhile, is 7-Eleven’s Southern-inspired chicken concept restaurant. Billed as “Chicken Worth Crossing the Road For,” Raise the Roost presents a simple menu with made-to-order and grab-and-go options: fried chicken tenders hand-breaded with a proprietary blend of Southern spices, flaky freshly baked biscuits, bone-in and boneless wings handspun with “made in coop” sauces, chicken sandwiches and breakfast sandwiches.

Both restaurants will be set side-by-side inside the Murfreesboro store, located at 1509 Joe B. Jackson Parkway, with separate ordering counters and shared indoor and outdoor seating.

“Tennessee has a booming economy and some of the fastest-growing cities in the country,” said Brad Williams, 7-Eleven senior vice president of corporate operations and restaurant platforms. “This new store concept offers 7-Eleven-style convenience, plus two great restaurant-quality dining options — all in a single stop. As we open more stores in the Nashville area, we plan to exceed Tennesseans’ expectations with Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits, Laredo Taco Co., and all the other great products and services found in 7-Eleven stores across the country.”

As with all 7-Eleven stores, the Murfreesboro location will have signature items, such as fresh-brewed coffee, Big Gulp and Slurpee drinks, and Big Bite hot dogs. Customers can also expect hot-to-go and fresh-baked pizza, taquitos, fresh sandwiches and salads, baked-in-store cookies and pastries, and award-winning 7-Select private brand products.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.