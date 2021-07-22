Circle K Installs Network of Bitcoin Depot ATMs

Exclusive partnership has placed more than 700 cryptocurrency kiosks in Circle K stores across 30 states, aim is for increased consumer traffic with offer of access to more than 30 digital currencies.

Circle K announced an international partnership with Bitcoin ATM network Bitcoin Depot that spans both the U.S. and Canada with more than 700 Bitcoin ATMs in 30 states already installed.

Bitcoin Depot ATMs are kiosks that enable users to exchange cash for cryptocurrency, allowing for simple, in-person transactions that give users immediate access to bitcoin and over 30 other cryptocurrencies.

The growth of digital currency has led to large retail companies finding growing interest in Bitcoin ATMs. As one of the world’s leading convenience and fuel retailers, Circle K is the first major retail chain to deploy Bitcoin ATMs within its stores.

“We’re thrilled to create a long-term, strategic partnership with Circle K and to expand our footprint internationally with a global leader in convenience and fuel retail,” said Bitcoin Depot CEO Brandon Mintz. “Circle K understands that cryptocurrency will be a growing part of the future economy and payments landscape. By adding Bitcoin ATMs to the company’s stores, Circle K can attract new customers to their stores, offer financial access to underserved communities, and set themselves apart from other retailers with this new technology.”

As demand for cryptocurrency increases, more and more customers are visiting convenience stores to use Bitcoin ATMs. To use a Bitcoin ATM, someone would visit a Bitcoin Depot ATM within a Circle K, insert cash after providing his or her crypto wallet address, and crypto would be sent immediately to the wallet. The whole process from signing up for an account to completing a transaction takes just a few minutes. Bitcoin Depot ATM locations can be found by visiting bitcoindepot.com where all Circle K locations with bitcoin ATMs are listed.

“At Circle K, we are passionate about making our customers’ lives a little easier every day, and we are continually looking at ways to enhance their experience in our stores and be their favorite stop for a growing range of needs and occasions,” said Circle K Senior Vice President Global Merchandise and Procurement Denny Tewell. “Our partnership with Bitcoin Depot further builds on this commitment, giving our brand an important, early presence in the fast-growing cryptocurrency marketplace as a convenient destination where customers can buy Bitcoin.”

Atlanta-based Bitcoin Depot’s more than 3,000-plus network of cryptocurrency ATMs enables users to buy over 30 cryptocurrencies instantly.

Circle K owner Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel.