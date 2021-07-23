7-Eleven Celebrates National Wing Day With Delivery BOGO

Bone-in or boneless, special price promo highlights chain’s chicken wings along with delivery service, convenience of using 7Now delivery app and benefits of 7Rewards membership.

To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, 7-Eleven is offering buy one, get one free five-count bone-in wings via 7–Eleven Delivery found on the 7NOW delivery app and the 7–Eleven app. Customers can choose between flavors like spicy, regular and buffalo.

Participating 7-Eleven stores are also offering a buy one, get one free offer on boneless chicken wing skewers to 7Rewards loyalty members. Available in hot honey, sweet sriracha and classic breaded flavors, an order of eight wings usually costs $3. On National Chicken Wing Day, customers get double that — two skewers or 16 boneless wings — for $3.

“Wings and delivery go hand-in-hand, and what better way to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day than with free wings delivered straight to your door,” said 7-Eleven Product Director of Fresh Food Robin Murphy. “There’s no need to tear yourself away from your couch, job or party to pick up or whip up a batch of wings. 7-Eleven will bring the flavor to you when, where and how you want it.”

7-Eleven’s chicken wings come in a wide variety of flavors and all come hot and ready to eat. New to the boneless lineup are the hot honey wings, which are basted with a honey chili glaze made of real honey, roasted garlic and chili pepper for a sweet and spicy finish.

Other summer freebies and dollar deals from 7-Eleven include small $1 Slurpee drinks and $1 Big Bite hot dogs, taquitos and eggrolls. As the end of July nears, there are just a few days left to redeem the free small Slurpee drink coupon through the 7Rewards loyalty program, which expires on July 31.

7–Eleven Delivery found on the 7NOW delivery app and the 7–Eleven app is offered in over 1,300 U.S. cities, offering real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.