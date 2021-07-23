Mississippi’s Scott Petroleum Sells to Arkansas Distributor

Begun as a butane supplier, seven-store operator grew over eight decades to become a fuel producer serving three states with 14 bulk plants.

Newport, Ark.-based C&S Fuels has purchased family-owned fuel distributor and convenience store operator Scott Petroleum Corp., of Itta Bena, in Mississippi’s Leflore County, according to Mississippi newspaper The Clarksdale Press Register.

Founded in 1935 by Solon Scott Sr. as a butane supplier, the company expanded over the years under Scott Sr.’s son and current owner, Solon Scott Jr., who joined the company in 1957. Scott Petroleum now offers a product line that includes liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), gasoline, diesel, biodiesel, aviation fuel, kerosene, attendant fittings, appliances, equipment, grease and oils. The company also operates fuel terminals and a biodiesel plant.

Scott operates seven c-stores — six in Mississippi and one in Arkansas, part of a 44-location network that included 14 bulk plants in North and Central Mississippi, Southeastern Arkansas and Northeastern Louisiana.

The Clarksdale Press Register reported the sale was closed on July 15, and C&S isn’t planning on any name changes for Scott Petroleum locations. Scott Petroleum said in a statement that it was looking for a buyer that had similar operating philosophies. Financial details were not disclosed.