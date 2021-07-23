Watermelon CBD Gummies

Pure Craft CBD is launching its new watermelon-flavored vegan CBD gummies. Pure Craft CBD’s gummies are vegan and come with a third-party lab Certificates of Analysis (COA). The Nano CBD-Infused Broad-Spectrum Gummies utilize nanotechnology so they can be absorbed by the body at the fastest rate possible. Each gummy is infused with 25 milligrams of its Nano-Optimized Broad-Spectrum CBD, with no bitter, leafy aftertaste. Pure Craft CBD Watermelon Gummies are available in 30-count jars with a suggested retail price of $55.

Pure Craft CBD

www.purecraftcbd.com