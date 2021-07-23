What Are CBD Topicals, and How Do They Work?

Many mainstream pain and sleep-challenged consumers have yet to discover CBD topicals and their therapeutic value.

There are three different types of topicals – lotions, creams and salves. Typically, topicals are a mixture of an emulsifier, such as beeswax, with water and oil. For CBD topicals, the CBD extract is added to the oil. What makes each type different from the others is its water content in comparison to oil.

Salves usually contain little or no water, which explains their pasty property. Lotions contain a higher oil to water ratio of 7:2, giving them a thinner consistency than salves but not as thin as a cream. Creams are more typically a 1:1 oil to water ratio.

Many professional and top-level athletes discovered CBD topicals early on due to their anti-inflammatory properties coupled with the therapeutic affects characteristic of mainstream products. They also discovered that CBD’s pain-relieving affects may be a healthier alternative to over-the-counter medications that come with side effects and long-term health warnings. Plus, CBD can help them get a good night’s rest.

It didn’t take long for word of those benefits to find its way to amateur, weekend warrior athletes as well as consumers in physically demanding occupations from construction work to foodservice to health care workers. Aging consumers can also benefit from CBD topical products in pain management, whether struggling with arthritis to fatigue to other painful ailments.

The CBD topicals market goes hand in glove with mainstream topical consumers with the added benefits outlined above. While in its infancy, many mainstream pain and sleep-challenged consumers have yet to discover CBD topicals and their therapeutic value.