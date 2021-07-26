QuikTrip Opens 900th Location

New store in Corsicana, Texas, is 100th QT to open in just two years, chain expects this year to expand footprint from 12 to 16 states.

With the July 22 opening of its newest location in Corsicana, Texas, convenience store brand QuikTrip has reached the 900 store milestone. The Tulsa, Okla.-based chain’s footprint has grown significantly in the company’s 63-year history, serving customers in 12 states and opening its new line of Travel Centers in several new cities over the last 18-months.

“We are proud of the strategic progress QT has made over the course of our 63-year history,” said QuikTrip Marketing Director Steve Wilson. “To think back on this small grocery store that was started decades ago and look at where we are now opening our 900th sophisticated convenience store is truly humbling. Our team has worked incredibly hard to be at the forefront of the C-Store industry. We hold a great amount of pride in our investment in our people and the communities we serve.”

In just two years, the chain has added 100 stores since its 2019 opening in San Antonio of store No. 800. QuikTrip’s retail coverage will expand by four more states — Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Colorado — with stores in the pipeline to open within the next year.

QuikTrip takes in more than $11 billion in revenue and employs more than 24,000 people nationwide. The company donates 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in the communities it serves.