Rolling Paper Collaboration

The JOB Rolling Papers brand is launching a line of products in collaboration with rap mogul Birdman’s $TUNNA brand.

JOB x $TUNNA Champagne Rolling Papers feature organic hemp paper sourced from Champagne, France, and will be sold in 1 ¼ and 1 ½ booklets. Following the launch, JOB x $TUNNA plans to expand its line to include cones, accessories and apparel.

Republic will debut JOB x $TUNNA Organic Hemp Rolling Papers at CHAMPS Las Vegas, July 27-30, 2021. JOB x $TUNNA products are available for presale at the Republic Brands booth (#5205) prior to the product’s official launch date in September 2021. In addition, Republic Brands’ top customers will get access to an exclusive concert sponsored by JOB x $TUNNA featuring Gucci Mane on July 29.

Bryan Williams, known by his stage name Birdman, is an entrepreneur, rapper and record producer who is the public face of one of the most successful record labels in hip-hop history, Cash Money Records. Birdman has released four solo albums in his career and has mentored many famous artists, most notably his protégé Lil Wayne.

JOB Rolling Papers

www.jobpapers.com