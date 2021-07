Vizzy is launching its fourth variety pack with Vizzy Watermelon. The new watermelon hard seltzer, available in Passion Fruit, Mango, Blueberry and Kiwi, is launching nationwide this week in a variety 12-pack as well as single 24-ounce cans of Passion Fruit. Each 12-ounce can contains 100 calories, one gram of sugar and checks in at 5% alcohol by volume.

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

